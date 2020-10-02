Community News / Kitsilano

Fjällräven Introduces New Fall Collection for Outdoor Adventuring

Portrait

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, B.C. | Spending time exploring the outdoors is a healthy way to bring balance to your world in these challenging times. With cooler (and wetter) weather just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about layering for warmth and protecting from the rain. Whether you’re going on a short trek or escaping for a weekend away, Fjällräven’s Fall collection will help you to be prepared to enjoy any excursion! For more on this collection, visit fjallraven.ca or any of the three locations in BC. Here’s a sampling…

1. ÖVIK | Dark olive classic knitted “Övik” sweater in soft wool that is ethically produced and traceable. A timeless model with a round neck and ribbed cuffs, and with all of wool’s fantastic functional properties. Also available in grey, blue and black. Details.

2. VARDAG | Vardag Mini is a great little backpack for young adventurers and adults who want to have a smaller bag. Made from hardwearing G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco S and recycled nylon lining with simple, robust details. Details.

3. PROTECT | Rain is on the way. Time to wax your Fjällräven G-1000 products. Wax impregnation for garments in G-1000 fabric. Rubbed on and melted in for a water resistant and durable surface. Made from high-quality paraffin and beeswax, which makes Greenland wax more gentle towards both people and the environment than chemical-based impregnation. A wax block of 100 grams will be enough to wax about ten garments. Details.

4. BE WARM | Expedition Lätt Hoodie is a lightweight, pliant reinforcement jacket perfect for a range of winter activities. Padded with 100% recycled polyester free-fibre insulation that gives a down-like puffiness and loft. Available in Womens (pictured above) and mens. Details.

Fjällräven
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1976 W 4th Ave. | 778-379-6057 | WEBSITE
Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series
Fjällräven (West Broadway)
Neighbourhood: West Side
147 West Broadway | 604-559-1369 | WEBSITE
Fjallraven Partner ‘Renew Retreats’ Readies Workout & Mini-Retreat Monthly Series
Fjällräven (Victoria)
Region: Victoria
1327 Government St. | 250-590-4394 | WEBSITE
Fjällräven Trekking Essentials for Spring and Summer

