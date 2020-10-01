Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want a Pair of Skate Shoes Hand-Painted by Local Coast Salish Youth, Nora Pape

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Mt. Pleasant’s Antisocial Shop is hosting a raffle in support of the Wet’suwet’en legal fund and we have our eye on one of two pairs of plain white Vans slip-ons hand-painted by local Coast Salish youth (and massively talented artist), Nora Pape. Get more information and purchase many tickets HERE. The raffle ends on Monday, October 5th, so get busy! Way to go Nora! Also, thanks to Antisocial for always showing up with the right voice and the right moves.

Antisocial Skateboard Shop
2337 Main St | (604) 708-5678
