Fall is the Perfect Time to Explore Langley

THE GOODS FROM TOURISM LANGLEY

Langley, BC |Fall is here, and our thoughts have turned to all of the season’s familiar comforts: baked goods fresh out of the oven, leisurely walks in nature, and markets brimming with colourful local produce.

All this — and much more — is waiting for you right now in Langley. Only 45 minutes (or less) by vehicle from Vancouver, the postcard-perfect town of Langley is an ideal destination for those seeking to get away from it all for the day while still keeping close to home. There are activities, attractions and culinary temptations for all ages. So whether you bring the family, a special friend, or simply yourself, Langley is primed to give you a day to remember this season. Here are some of the highlights waiting for you here:

Harvest Tour at The Bog at Riverside Cranberry Farm

Langley is famous for its cranberries. Take in a self-guided tour and enjoy a restorative stroll in the crisp autumn air around Riverside Farm’s cranberry bog. Snap some unforgettable photos, learn about the rich tradition of cranberry farming, and bring home your own freshly harvested cranberries in time for Thanksgiving. And if you like, venture right into the bog! (We provide the waders, or view it from Riverside’s own flat-bottom boat.) Oct. 7–10. Tickets $11 (children), $19 (general admission); booking and info at riversidecranberries.ca

Aldor Acres Family Farm

True to its name, visitors of all ages will love Aldor Acres Family Farm. On foot or in your vehicle, you can explore the farm’s 4-kilometre loop. Get up-close with friendly animals, scores of pumpkins, and more! Until Oct. 31, 9am–6pm daily. Starting from $20 per vehicle (Drive-Thru option, Oct. 10 & 28 only) or $10 per person (if walking); booking and info at aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca/aldor

Eagle Acres ‘Safarmi’ Pumpkin Patch Drive-Thru

From the comfort of your vehicle, marvel at more than 200 animals from nine different species. Then step out into Eagle Acres’ sprawling pumpkin patch and choose from more than 15 varieties of pumpkin. Oct. 1–31 (excluding Oct. 5, 13, 19, 26), 2–5pm weekdays, 10am–5pm weekends and Thanksgiving Day. Starting from $12 per vehicle (pumpkin prices vary); booking and info at eagleacres.ca/pumpkin-covid

Krause Berry Farms

From the centre of a beautiful 200-acre estate, Krause Berry Farms is serving up fresh, hot waffles (including pumpkin flavour) at its walk-in waffle bar, featuring outdoor covered and garden seating. Or, on weekends only, Krause offers a drive-in waffle bar — so you can devour them in your car, create a picnic in the grass, or take them to go! Pumpkin waffles available until Oct. 31. Hours: Wed–Sun, 9:30am–5pm (drive-in Sat–Sun only, 9am–2pm). And be sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home from the market or ‘U-pick’ field. Info: krauseberryfarms.com

Harvest High Tea at Tracycakes Bakery Café

Everything you love about High Tea — with a comforting fall theme. Enjoy seasonal “babycakes” and dainties, pumpkin scones with Devonshire cream & jam, and savoury finger sandwiches. $30 per person. Until Oct. 31. Reservations recommended; call 604.427.1424 to reserve your spot. Info: tracycakesonline.com

Grave Tales at the Fort Langley National Historic Site

A beloved Halloween tradition just for adults (18 and up)! Join the Fort’s expert storytellers as they share a two-hour program of spine-chilling stories while you walk through the Fort Langley village under cover of night. Oct. 8–30 (Thurs–Sun); 7, 8 and 9pm. Tours in English only; one French tour will be held Oct. 28, 7pm. Please note that each tour is limited to 10 guests; distancing protocols will be in effect and all guests are required to wear a mask. $22 per person, tickets from gravetales2020.brownpapertickets.com.

Also…

Be sure to stop off at Driediger Farms Market (open daily 9am–5pm) for U-pick pumpkins, beginning Oct. 2. And make the day complete with a delicious meal in the bistro at JD Farms Specialty Turkey (Mon–Sat, 9am–6pm; Sun 10am–5pm) — not forgetting to bring home a turkey for Thanksgiving!