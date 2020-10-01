Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

“Wait..garlic knots? Oh, we’re totally having those…” That was me over the menu at Savio Volpe the other night. I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I’ll make happy exceptions when they’re warm and loaded with garlic, pecorino and Grana Padano cheese. They’re even better when dipped in plainly perfect marinara sauce. Invented in Brooklyn during the Second World War, the garlic knot is an American comfort food almost exclusively found in red sauce joints and pizzerias looking to stretch the value of their dough. They are uncommon on the west coast, and usually poorly executed. They’d actually be more at home at Savio’s casual sister restaurant, Pepino’s Spaghetti House on Commercial Drive, but these were the best I’ve ever had outside of New York City so the address of their service doesn’t matter (just so long as I can eat ’em).

Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway | 604-428-0072 | WEBSITE
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe
Savio Volpe Hiring Assistant Managers

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Restaurant Graveyard / Fraserhood

Remembering a Charming Fraserhood Restaurant That Was Doomed From the Start

It is a cruel facet of the human experience that sometimes young, well-loved restaurants close before their time...

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside the Fraserhood’s Imminent Say Mercy!

The highly anticipated 60-seat Italian-meets-American BBQ restaurant concept will open to the public on January 18.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Perfect Orbs of Meaty, Saucy Goodness at Savio Volpe

Made using the holy trinity of beef, pork and veal studded with pine nuts and currants, the impactful orbs are soaked in neckbone gravy.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

‘Say Mercy!’ Opening Soon on Fraser Street

The team that gave us the critically-acclaimed Mackenzie Room is hard at work on a second restaurant, this time at 4298 Fraser Street.

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

Getting Olfactory With Local Artist and Perfumer, Megan Hepburn

You can sniff out the creator of Cracher dans la soupe Parfum at three Vancouver craft fairs this November and December.

Popular

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Return of the Smoke and Vancouver Becoming 1970s New York City

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orrs finds a bad orange man and a flabbergasted Mayor.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Previous
Bring Fitzpatrick Family Wines to Your Holiday Table
Next
Hy’s Steakhouse in Whistler to Serve Special 4-Course Meal Through October

Comfort Food

See more from Comfort Food
Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Onion Ring-Topped Bacon Cheeseburger at Hawksworth

Beyond the taste of the delicious thing, the appeal is sustained by an appreciation of consistently perfect presentation.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina's famous queue...plus you don't have to share.