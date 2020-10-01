Calling All Restaurateurs! HOUSS Now Under Construction in Mount Pleasant

Vancouver BC | Calling all restaurateurs! HOUSS is now under construction in Mount Pleasant offering a unique space that will bring a restaurant vision to life. This new development provides a mix of strata office, industrial space and a unique Class A restaurant opportunity on the main floor. With two generous patios totalling 1,400 square feet, 24’ ceiling heights and the incorporation of the historic Coulter House, there is no restaurant space quite like this in Vancouver. The interior space has been thoughtfully designed, totals 2765 sf, and includes provision for venting infrastructure. Join the vibrant community of Mount Pleasant, full of residential neighbourhoods and like-minded, innovative businesses.

MORE ABOUT HOUSS | Located on West 6th Avenue, HOUSS is a distinct building in a vibrant community, providing a mix of strata office, industrial space and a restaurant/service component on the main floor. Contemporary, minimalist architectural style provides an ideal surrounding backdrop for the Coulter House, an iconic Vancouver heritage home, which is incorporated as a focal point for the project. The Victorian-era heritage home architecture is contrasted with sleek glass and metal finishes on the balance of the new building. Featuring spacious decks on multiple levels, the project has been thoughtfully designed both inside and out, providing spaces and specifications that truly meet the needs of active and growing community businesses.

ABOUT THE AREA | Mount Pleasant is a thriving community situated with easy access to downtown and several convenient transit options. The HOUSS development sits in the heart of the neighbourhood, just blocks from an active residential area and surrounded by many vibrant local businesses. Check out other Mount Pleasant amenities here.

ABOUT THE DEVELOPER | Conwest has been in business for more than 30 years, and focuses on several complementary areas of Real Estate – Industrial/Commercial Development, Build-to-Suit Projects, Residential Development, including purpose-built rental, and Civil Contracting. Conwest also owns and operates a large portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties across the Lower Mainland.