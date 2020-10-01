Bring Fitzpatrick Family Wines to Your Holiday Table

Community News / The Okanagan

Portrait

Photo: Jon Adrian

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | With summer coming to an end and Thanksgiving just around the corner we decided to create a collection of six wines – chosen by winemaker, Sarah Bain and President Gordon Fitzpatrick – that were specifically selected to pair with turkey and autumn seasonal favourites. With high aromatics and bright acidity, our portfolio of wines are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table. The 2020 Thanksgiving FitzBox includes the following 6 bottles:

$149 and free shipping! Wine Club Members receive 15% off

2 x 2016 Fitz Brut
The 2016 Fitz Brut has a subtle bouquet of red apple and pear with brioche notes. A crisp, textural mouth feel with good mid palate weight and a soft finish. The perfect way to start or finish any meal.

1 x 2019 Interloper Gewürztraminer
Our go-to for the table at Thanksgiving is always The Interloper Gewürztraminer . It is very aromatic and slightly spicy, off-dry with hints of lychees and nutmeg. It’s right at home with sage-rubbed turkey, and delicious with stuffing and gravy.

1 x 2019 Unwinder Ehrenfelser
Subtle tropical notes of pineapple and stone fruit. A solid through line of acidity matches the residual sugar step for step. It’s beautifully balanced with a crisp, textural finish.

1 x 2019 The Lookout Riesling
A little sweet. A little sour. Honeyed, lemon/lime aromatics. Granny smith apple and tart apricot palate. Good weight and texture. Acidity enlivens the residual sugar through a long firm finish which makes this wine wonderful with food.

1 x 2018 Sudden Inversion Meritage
Aromas of dark berries & chocolate, with hints of mint, anise and leather with a toasty edge. The palate is full, showing blackberry, blueberry and dark plum. Dense layers of fruit and texture with smooth velvety tannins. Moderate weight and length.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
Region: The Okanagan
697 Highway 97 South, Peachland | 250-767-2768 | WEBSITE
