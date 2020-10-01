Beaucoup Bakery Brings Back Favourites and Creates New Classics Just in Time for Fall

Community News / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | The team at Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) have been busy recipe testing new pastries and cakes all summer long. The result, an exciting new line-up of original, large format tarts and cakes, a selection of macarons, and the return of a Beaucoup Bakery fall favourite with a new twist – the Grand Apple Pie Croissant.

“We’ve recently procured a new kitchen space, and it’s been wonderful to be able to develop even more treats for our bakery,” says Betty Hung, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother, Jacky Hung. “Our customers have been asking for large-sized options for a while now. The response has been incredible so far, and we’re thankful for all the love and support, especially during this time.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s new large format cake offerings will rotate seasonally and serves four to six, with half sizes available. The menu currently includes: a PB & J Mille Feuille, featuring homemade puff pastry, peanut butter mousseline, strawberry ganache, candied peanuts and fresh strawberries; a Strawberry Pistachio Cake with pistachio sablé, dacquoise and chiffon, pistachio mousse, strawberry orange blossom gelée, whipped strawberry ganache, roasted pistachios and fresh strawberries.?

The fall special, just-in-time for Thanksgiving, is a Kabocha Tart ($38) made with brown butter almond cake, spiced kabocha and Dulcey cream, and kabocha crème Chantilly.

“Kabocha is a Japanese squash and is one of my favourites to bake and cook with,” adds Betty. “The texture is fluffy, very similar to chestnut, with a sweet but not too sweet flavour. It’s also full of nutrients.”

The beloved Apple Pie Croissant, which has been a seasonal double baked croissant feature at the bakery since 2014, marks a return this year, but with a twist. The roasted apple slices, warm spices, and almond streusel creation is available by special order for Thanksgiving weekend only in a large shareable Grand version ($29, 4 to 5 servings).

Beaucoup Bakery macarons come in a box of six for $16 and feature some of Betty’s personal favourite flavours, including Tonka, Vanilla, Yuzu-lemon, Hojicha, Chocolate Caramel, and Chocolate Hazelnut Passionfruit.

Guests can pre-order all Beaucoup Bakery large format items, macarons, and pastries for pick-up by emailing hello@beaucoupbakery. 48 hours advance notice is required. A limited amount will also be available at the bakery daily.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
