Bandidas Announces Special Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch Services

The GOODS from Bandidas Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | At Bandidas, even in tight times, we are committed to living by our values, to contributing to our community, to standing for social justice. So, for our first (mini) fundraiser since COVID, we will be running a morning brunch special on Thanksgiving weekend (Saturday and Sunday October 10th and 11th). Two dollars from each special will be donated to RAVEN Trust, an organization that raises legal defence funds for indigenous people in Canada. This special will be available during brunch service for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

Look for our special pumpkin spiced French Toast or Thanksgiving Benny on our menu while supplies last.