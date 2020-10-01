Community News / Commercial Drive

Bandidas Announces Special Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch Services

Portrait

The GOODS from Bandidas Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | At Bandidas, even in tight times, we are committed to living by our values, to contributing to our community, to standing for social justice. So, for our first (mini) fundraiser since COVID, we will be running a morning brunch special on Thanksgiving weekend (Saturday and Sunday October 10th and 11th). Two dollars from each special will be donated to RAVEN Trust, an organization that raises legal defence funds for indigenous people in Canada. This special will be available during brunch service for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

Look for our special pumpkin spiced French Toast or Thanksgiving Benny on our menu while supplies last.

Bandidas Taqueria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Drive | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
Bandidas Announces Special Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch Services
Weekend Brunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Bandidas Taqueria

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

The popular Commercial Drive establishment is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness...

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

East Van’s Rio Theatre Is Evidently Having Fun Working on Its Reopening Plan

As the iconic East Broadway venue shares a much needed laugh as it prepares to reopen with socially distant protocols.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Popular

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Return of the Smoke and Vancouver Becoming 1970s New York City

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orrs finds a bad orange man and a flabbergasted Mayor.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Previous
Calling All Restaurateurs! HOUSS Now Under Construction in Mount Pleasant
Next
We Want a Pair of Skate Shoes Hand-Painted by Local Coast Salish Youth, Nora Pape

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Bring Fitzpatrick Family Wines to Your Holiday Table

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Calling All Restaurateurs! HOUSS Now Under Construction in Mount Pleasant

Community News / West Side

Dunbar’s Bells and Whistles Launches Brunch Service

Community News / Downtown

Chef Bobby Milheron to Serve Up Thanksgiving Menu at Homer Street Cafe & Bar