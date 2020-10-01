10 Years Ago This Week, Inside the Launch of Lucy’s Eastside Diner

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly 10 years to the arrival of Lucy’s Eastside Diner at 2708 Main Street in the heart of Mt. Pleasant.

So much change has come to the neighbourhood since Lucy’s opened (24 hours a day), but it has remained a reliable constant, emerging as something of an institution. Here’s to the next 10 years (raises cup of coffee)! Text and photos from back in the day:

Whip owners Erv Salvadore and his wife Casey Thiessen have just opened Lucy’s Eastside Diner at 2708 Main St. (the former home of Yummy’s Frozen Dim Sum). It’s a 30 seater with a swivel stool bar, mirrored lunch counter, two front window four tops and a bunch of deuce booths. The menu is very simple: old school diner-esque with fried chicken, melts, burgers, milkshakes and all day breakfasts. They’re licensed, serving Red Racer, Slipstream, Nelson Stout and Steam Whistle beers, plus a limited cocktail selection until midnight (they’ve put in to City Hall for the obligatory 1am extension). That all sounds well and good, but the coolest thing about Lucy’s is that it’s open 24 hours a day! Now all of Vancouver’s service staff have a place to go after clocking out that isn’t Denny’s or The Naam. How sweet is that? You can read more about it my Westender column next Thursday, but in the meantime, feast on the photos after the leap…