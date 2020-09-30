You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

The menu at Commercial Drive’s four month-old Vietnamese street food spot Lunch Lady offers a dish that could mislead diners into expecting something akin to San Francisco’s famous bowls of egg noodles tossed in a lot of butter and a crazy amount of garlic (invented at Thanh Long restaurant in 1971). At Lunch Lady, it’s all about the housemade XO sauce that every noodle wears like a winter coat. Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes decadently of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork. Making it extra stimulating are electrifying hot pepper coins and a shower of parmesan cheese that quickly dissolves into the XO like a cocaine alfredo. For fleeting moments it spasms the soul, with or without the optional 63 degree sous vide egg on top. If this is street food, it’s some street!

Lunch Lady
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1046 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive
‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

The popular Commercial Drive establishment is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness...

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

East Van’s Rio Theatre Is Evidently Having Fun Working on Its Reopening Plan

As the iconic East Broadway venue shares a much needed laugh as it prepares to reopen with socially distant protocols.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Comfort Food / Commercial Drive

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Cubano Sandwich at Havana

Joining our ever-growing list of Vancouver's greatest comfort foods is one of the best sandwiches available in East Van.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This Deliciously Balanced Mortadella Hot Dog on the Edge of Strathcona

Savour its ragout of corn that's zapped with a lemon-zested mayo and a blizzard of grated parmesan cheese.

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

You Need To Try This / The Okanagan

You Need to Try This Schmaltzy, Manchego Cheese-Dusted Latke at Poplar Grove

I've taken in a few fancy latkes before, but nothing quite as decadent or delicious as this one by chef Rob Ratcliffe.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try Chef Tomoko Tahara’s Breakfast Set at Powell Street’s New ‘Harken’

Inspired by the morning meal of Buddhist Monks, the weekend-only plate includes miso soup, five sides and a bowl of steamed rice.