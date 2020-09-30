You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.
The menu at Commercial Drive’s four month-old Vietnamese street food spot Lunch Lady offers a dish that could mislead diners into expecting something akin to San Francisco’s famous bowls of egg noodles tossed in a lot of butter and a crazy amount of garlic (invented at Thanh Long restaurant in 1971). At Lunch Lady, it’s all about the housemade XO sauce that every noodle wears like a winter coat. Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes decadently of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork. Making it extra stimulating are electrifying hot pepper coins and a shower of parmesan cheese that quickly dissolves into the XO like a cocaine alfredo. For fleeting moments it spasms the soul, with or without the optional 63 degree sous vide egg on top. If this is street food, it’s some street!
