Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Tokyo’s Incredible Lost and Found System

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

(via) Forget your umbrella on the Skytrain? Lose your phone in the park? Leave your notebook at the library? Your options for tracking down your missing items in Vancouver are very limited, and your chances of recovering them are negligible. I suspect much of this has to do with our unfortunate ‘finders keepers’ culture, but I don’t want to give up aspiring to what this video from Great Big Story describes.