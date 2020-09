the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Join Chef Mike Robbins and the AnnaLena team for a limited edition 5 course tasting menu for Thanksgiving on Oct. 7-11. Dinner will be $59/person, with optional drink pairings and daily features. Please let us know of any allergies or dietary restrictions 24 hours in advance. We look forward to having you for dinner.

Menu is subject to small changes | RESERVATIONS