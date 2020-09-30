Dunbar’s Bells and Whistles Launches Brunch Service

The GOODS from Bells and Whistles

Vancouver, BC | Our Bells and Whistles location on Dunbar has launched weekend brunch service from 9:30am to 2pm every Saturday and Sunday! We’ll also be hosting brunch services on holidays that land on Fridays and Mondays. Expect dishes like Chicken & Waffles, French Toast, three Benedicts and our usual line of burgers, plus some great brunch cocktails like Mimosas, Palomas and our new Doctor’s Orders (Lot 40 Rye & fresh squeezed apple juice).

For more information on Bells and Whistles or to stay up to date on its latest developments, visit www.bellsandwhistlesyvr.ca/fraser, become a fan of /bellsandwhistlesyvr on Facebook, or follow @bellsandwhistlesyvr on Instagram.