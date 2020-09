(via) One of the best of actor/comedian Kevin Nealon’s recurring characters during his nine years on Saturday Night Live (1986 to 1995) was Subliminal Man, a creepy guy who by cadence alone could insert effective subliminal messages into just about everything he said. The character even made it into this major ad campaign in 1991 (above). In the unlikely event that you start craving Miller Lite, this is why.