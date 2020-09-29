Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Reveals This Week’s Dine-In Prix Fixe Menus for Lunch and Dinner

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Our Lunch and Dinner Prix Fixe Menu is offered for dine-in only. Call us at 604.673.7000 or click here to reserve your table today.

$20.20 Lunch Prix Fixe | September 28 – October 2 | 11:30am to 3:00pm

Starter
carrot ginger soup, coconut milk, pistachio

Main
beretta beef brisket, herb crust, potato pave, squash purée

Dessert
black forest verrine, kirsch panna cotta, dark chocolate, cherry

$45 Dinner Prix Fixe | September 28 – October 4 | 5:00pm – 9:30pm

Starter
roasted heirloom carrot salad, cumin yogurt, charred scallion, lemon vinaigrette

Main
artic char, cauliflower, crispy garlic, pepper cress, tomato

Dessert
white chocolate, hazelnut and citrus coupelle

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Hawksworth Brings Back $45 Dinner Prix Fixe Menu, Reveals Special Thanksgiving Feast

