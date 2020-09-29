Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Exclusively for Thanksgiving weekend, Beetbox is offering a vegan fried chick-un sandwich fit for the occasion. The sandwich is available for $9.50 and includes cranberry sauce, celery stuffing, Brussels slaw, and gravy vegan mayo. Available for dine-in and pick up from Friday, October 9th to Monday, October 12th.

