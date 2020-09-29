Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Portrait

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Exclusively for Thanksgiving weekend, Beetbox is offering a vegan fried chick-un sandwich fit for the occasion. The sandwich is available for $9.50 and includes cranberry sauce, celery stuffing, Brussels slaw, and gravy vegan mayo. Available for dine-in and pick up from Friday, October 9th to Monday, October 12th.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | Opened in the fall of 2019 in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is an exciting culinary concept offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
