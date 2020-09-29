Community News / Main Street

Annual ‘Everything But the Bird’ Thanksgiving Feasts Set for The Acorn

Portrait

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | The Acorn’s annual, wildly seasonal Thanksgiving Feast, “Everything But The Bird”, is back! The special menu will consist of everything you’ve come to expect on Thanksgiving done in spectacularly creative Acorn fashion. At $49 per person, dinner includes an appetizer, a very plentiful main course with all the fixings and dessert, which will certainly leave you adequately stuffed. Available Sunday, October 11th and Monday, October 12th. Limited seats available. Book your table now: www.theacornrestaurant.ca. (Dine-in only.)

ABOUT THE ACORN | The Acorn is an award-winning, vegetable-forward restaurant and bar located at the heart of Vancouver’s Main Street that offers a destination for diners seeking the best and most creative meals made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Carefully crafted dishes cater to vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diners while ensuring that even the staunchest meat eaters leave fully satisfied. The Acorn was recently singled out for the No. 1 spot on Big 7 Media’s compilation of the 50 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the World, and has also been featured in Conde Nast Traveler and Bon Appétit.

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
Annual ‘Everything But the Bird’ Thanksgiving Feasts Set for The Acorn
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

Cool Things We Want at Mt. Pleasant’s Much + Little

From kitchen things to clothing, the shop stocks local brands and handmade goods that make us smile in hard times.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Second Act of a Legendary Vancouver Restaurant

For this week's #TBT we go back exactly five years to when I toured what would eventually become Bodega on Main Street.

Restaurant Graveyard / Main Street

Award-Winning Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes After 12 Years on Main Street

We can't blame greedy landlords or property developers for this one. Campagnolo was closed by Covid-19, plain and simple.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Downtown Eastside Not Escaping Covid and Blaming Social Media for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds Kevin Bieksa in a suit and sharks tied up in power lines.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News / Chinatown

Juke Brings Back Popular Turducken Feast for Thanksgiving Weekend

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Prepares Classic ‘Gateau St. Honoré’ for Thanksgiving

Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Introduces Bar Manager, Reveals New Tasting Menu