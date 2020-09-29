Annual ‘Everything But the Bird’ Thanksgiving Feasts Set for The Acorn

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | The Acorn’s annual, wildly seasonal Thanksgiving Feast, “Everything But The Bird”, is back! The special menu will consist of everything you’ve come to expect on Thanksgiving done in spectacularly creative Acorn fashion. At $49 per person, dinner includes an appetizer, a very plentiful main course with all the fixings and dessert, which will certainly leave you adequately stuffed. Available Sunday, October 11th and Monday, October 12th. Limited seats available. Book your table now: www.theacornrestaurant.ca. (Dine-in only.)

ABOUT THE ACORN | The Acorn is an award-winning, vegetable-forward restaurant and bar located at the heart of Vancouver’s Main Street that offers a destination for diners seeking the best and most creative meals made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Carefully crafted dishes cater to vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diners while ensuring that even the staunchest meat eaters leave fully satisfied. The Acorn was recently singled out for the No. 1 spot on Big 7 Media’s compilation of the 50 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the World, and has also been featured in Conde Nast Traveler and Bon Appétit.