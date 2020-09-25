Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |Brewed with Bradshaw Plums from Oyama in the Okanagan, Horace spent over a year in a 6000L French oak foudre. The result is a softly sour beer with a deep and dark fruit character. This is the final release in our 2020 series of Foudre-aged sour beers.

HORACE

Fear not how many days remain,
though prophets may not say the same.

Better to seize each day as it comes,
live in the moment and eat ripe plums.

The sun will shine, the rain will fall,
the fruit will spoil – can’t have it all!

Waste time no more with useless blather,
best do something that you’d rather.

This day is prime – it you should pluck,
tomorrow you could be out of luck!

… words of wisdom to ponder alongside a glass of this foudre-aged softly sour beer with deep fruity character.

TYPE: Wild Sour with Plums
AROMA: Rich red fruit
CHARACTER: Deeply fruity / Softly sour
COLOUR: Garnet
ABV: 8.0%
FOOD PAIRING: Strong cheese / Chocolate dessert / The Moment
RELEASE DATE: Friday September 25th

THE CHARLES CLARK GALLERY

“Part-human and part animal images morph with gaping toothy, sharp jaws, bulgy eyes and metallic bits and parts on layers of colour and texture”… Locked and on a Loop features new paintings by Shelley Rothenburger.

EXHIBITION: October 2nd – 22nd

Our Strange Sunday Pop-ups continue
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27th with

Bailey Macabre
Indigenous beader

Bisa Lisa Studio
Pyrographic artist

Biba Ceramics
Wheel-thrown pottery

Takenaka Japanese Food Truck
the best sushi +++ to go with your beer

See upcoming schedule here.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups
Strange Fellows Releases ‘ Ludwig’ Festbier in Collaboration With Juke Fried Chicken

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #237

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Calabash Bistro to Cook Up Outdoor Brunch at The Keefer Yard in Chinatown This Weekend

Attendees can also expect live music (at a reduced level of volume to allow for conversations), great cocktails and mini putt.

You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This Deliciously Balanced Mortadella Hot Dog on the Edge of Strathcona

Savour its ragout of corn that's zapped with a lemon-zested mayo and a blizzard of grated parmesan cheese.

Heads Up / Strathcona

How to Pickle the Last of the Summer Peaches and Beans Like a Pro

We get the lowdown from VV Tapas Lounge chefs Zach Poole and Patrick Fogarty on how to pickle some summer gems.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 570

13 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo to Serve Up Amaranthus-Inspired Thanksgiving Feasts for Take-Out and Dine-In

Community News / Kitsilano

Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art and Hiker Workouts

6 Places
Heads Up / Downtown

Eight Films to Watch at Home and On the Big Screen During the Vancouver International Film Fest

Thalia goes through the many films screening at VIFF this year and taps eight for her Must Watch list...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Introduces Bar Manager, Reveals New Tasting Menu

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo to Serve Up Amaranthus-Inspired Thanksgiving Feasts for Take-Out and Dine-In

Community News / False Creek

Ancora to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinners, Serve New Tableside Cocktails

Community News / Chinatown

Juke Brings Back Popular Turducken Feast for Thanksgiving Weekend