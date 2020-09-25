Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC |Brewed with Bradshaw Plums from Oyama in the Okanagan, Horace spent over a year in a 6000L French oak foudre. The result is a softly sour beer with a deep and dark fruit character. This is the final release in our 2020 series of Foudre-aged sour beers.
HORACE
Fear not how many days remain,
though prophets may not say the same.
Better to seize each day as it comes,
live in the moment and eat ripe plums.
The sun will shine, the rain will fall,
the fruit will spoil – can’t have it all!
Waste time no more with useless blather,
best do something that you’d rather.
This day is prime – it you should pluck,
tomorrow you could be out of luck!
… words of wisdom to ponder alongside a glass of this foudre-aged softly sour beer with deep fruity character.
TYPE: Wild Sour with Plums
AROMA: Rich red fruit
CHARACTER: Deeply fruity / Softly sour
COLOUR: Garnet
ABV: 8.0%
FOOD PAIRING: Strong cheese / Chocolate dessert / The Moment
RELEASE DATE: Friday September 25th
THE CHARLES CLARK GALLERY
“Part-human and part animal images morph with gaping toothy, sharp jaws, bulgy eyes and metallic bits and parts on layers of colour and texture”… Locked and on a Loop features new paintings by Shelley Rothenburger.
EXHIBITION: October 2nd – 22nd
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27th with
Bailey Macabre
Indigenous beader
Bisa Lisa Studio
Pyrographic artist
Biba Ceramics
Wheel-thrown pottery
the best sushi +++ to go with your beer
