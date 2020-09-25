Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups

Vancouver, BC |Brewed with Bradshaw Plums from Oyama in the Okanagan, Horace spent over a year in a 6000L French oak foudre. The result is a softly sour beer with a deep and dark fruit character. This is the final release in our 2020 series of Foudre-aged sour beers.

HORACE

Fear not how many days remain,

though prophets may not say the same.

Better to seize each day as it comes,

live in the moment and eat ripe plums.

The sun will shine, the rain will fall,

the fruit will spoil – can’t have it all!

Waste time no more with useless blather,

best do something that you’d rather.

This day is prime – it you should pluck,

tomorrow you could be out of luck!