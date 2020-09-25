El Santo to Serve Up Amaranthus-Inspired Thanksgiving Feasts for Take-Out and Dine-In

The GOODS from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | This Thanksgiving is going to look drastically different for many, but what will stay the same is the emphasis on gratitude. Managing Director, Alejandro Diaz, and Executive Chef, Sam Fabbro, are thankful for all the support they’ve received from the community.

“We know how difficult it has been for everyone, and we are extremely thankful for the community’s positivity and continued support. This has been a challenging year, and we think the best way to give our thanks is by doing what we know best – sharing food and creating memorable culinary experiences”, explains Alejandro.

El Santo will be offering two take-home, Amaranthus-inspired Thanksgiving feasts that include all the fixings as well as simple heating instructions for pick up in-restaurant on Sunday, October 11th. Both options generously feed four with a high probability of leftovers.

For $150 plus taxes, the meat option features an achiote rubbed turkey galantine with sides including house made chips and salsa, Amaranthus’ fried Brussels Sprouts with gremolata and pumpkin seed hummus, creamy mushroom risotto, and crispy potato pavé. Dessert is a Mexican favourite: golden churros paired with a decadent dulce de leche. And for those who miss Amaranthus, Chef Sam has also created a vegetarian version of the Thanksgiving spread at $95 that includes a caramelized sunchoke terrine, the well-loved fried Brussels Sprouts with gremolata and pumpkin seed hummus, coffee roasted beets with pickled beet stems and a beet top chimichurri, crispy potato pavé with rosemary and thyme, creamy mushroom risotto, and golden churros to end the night.

Upgrade your feast by adding the el Santo Tequila Kit. Due to popular demand, el Santo is bringing back the sought-after tequila kit comprised of your choice of tequila, el Santo margarita mix, a bottle of Cointreau, a cocktail shaker, and house made garnishes. Choose between the Cazadores Tequila Blanco or the Sombra Mezcal Artesanal priced at $100 and $130 respectively.

In the spirit of giving thanks, el Santo is also donating one turkey and one vegetarian Thanksgiving feast to a family by means of community nominations. Nominations will be accepted through email at orders@elsanto.ca and the selected families will be contacted directly for pick up.

The Thanksgiving feast is available for take out or dine-in on Sunday, October 11th. For those who prefer to dine-in, a plated individual version of the Thanksgiving feature, minus the mushroom risotto, will be available for dinner service on Sunday, October 11th at $28 and $26.

Order the take-home feast via email at orders@elsanto.ca or by phone at 604-727-8176. The order cut-off is Thursday, October 8th at 1pm with pick up available on Sunday, October 11th between the hours of 2pm and 5pm.

Vamos a festejar!

ABOUT EL SANTO | Named after the legendary Mexican icon and luchador hero, el Santo is a transcending contemporary Mexican restaurant established in Downtown New Westminster’s busiest street address – Columbia Street. Valorously showcasing unconventional Mexican cuisine, el Santo presents regional ingredients and specialties that stem from Mexican history complemented with local, West Coast bounty. A culinary experience with bold Mexican flare, every dish is made from scratch whenever possible and curated with authenticity in mind.