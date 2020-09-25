Community News / False Creek

Ancora to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinners, Serve New Tableside Cocktails

The GOODS from Ancora

Vancouver, BC | Reflect on your gratitude list amidst stunning views of False Creek while indulging in an unappalled holiday meal and toast-worthy cocktails with loved ones prepared by the Ancora False Creek team this October long weekend.

Offered exclusively as a set menu on Sunday, October 11 and Monday, October 12, in addition to Ancora’s regular nightly menu, the Thanksgiving plates highlight Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s Japanese-by-way-of-Peruvian Nikkei flair in dishes such as stuffing amouse bouche, wild mushroom soup, turkey roulade, and pumpkin mousse napoleon available for $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Hand selected wine pairings by Ancora’s General Manager and Sommelier, Yana Holdsworth spotlight New World wines focused heavily on showcasing local British Columbia wineries like Blue Mountain Vineyards, Meyer Family Vineyards, and Quails Gate Estate Winery. Wine pairings are available for an additional $49 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

THANKSGIVING MENU

AMOUSE BOUCHE

Stuffing
chicha sour dough, chorizo,
rosemary, turkey jus

Blue Mountain Brut Rose
Okanagan Valley, BC

APPETIZER

Wild Mushroom Soup
queso fresco crema, chanterelles
add truffles MP

Meyer Chardonnay
Okanagan Valley, BC

ENTRÉE

Turkey Roulade
root vegetable pave, sage and cranberry jelly,
apple puree, broccolini, turkey gravy

Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
Russian River Valley, CA

DESSERT

Napoleon
phyllo, pumpkin mousse,
ginger ice-cream, crumble

Quails Gate Late Harvest Riesling
Okanagan Valley, BC

MOLECULAR COCKTAIL PROGRAM
Ancora False Creek’s bar team introduces molecular mixology with monthly tableside featured cocktails, kicking off with the Old Fashioned Experience for the month of October. The autumn cocktail program will also include Autumn Tales, September, La Roja, The Cure and Magia Negra.

Old Fashioned Experience 23
buffalo trace bourbon, ardbeg 10-y, black sesame syrup,
Ancora fall bitters, duck fat, torched woodchips,
orange zest, cranberry candy

Autumn Tales 15
gin, green chartreuse, maraschino,
sesame, black rice

September 15
shiso infused rum, campari,
cointreau, chica, black salt

La Roja 15
vodka, sake, sambuca, blackberry,
yuzu juice, rose

The Cure 15
cinnamon infused japanese whisky,
ginger, honey, rosemary

Magia Negra 16
tacama albilla pisco, nikkei spices,
black magic, gold flakes

NATIONAL SAKE DAY – OCTOBER 1 | Ancora’s celebrating National Sake Day (October 1, 2020) with a premium sake flight. This flight displays various styles of sake creations focused on Junmai sake production, which includes 2 ounce pours of Shichida Junmai Muroka, Momokawa Pearl Junmai Ginjo Genshu, and Dassai “45” Junmai Dai-Ginjo for $25. The sake flight launches on October 1 and will remain a permanent item on the menu to allow guests to explore and learn more about sake.

RESERVATIONS | The Thanksgiving tasting menu will be available from 5pm on Sunday October 11 and Monday, October 12 for $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Ancora’s regular à-la-carte menu also available. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora False Creek at 604-681-1164 or online via OpenTable.

ABOUT ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO | Launched in 2015 on Vancouver’s False Creek seawall with a second location that opened in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Beach neighbourhood in 2019, Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio embraces the harmony of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines while incorporating the very best local, seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Paired with an exceptional array of wines, a selection of classic and signature cocktails and a décor that evokes a serene-yet-sophisticated West Coast feel, Ancora offers unique dining experiences that celebrate international flavours and culinary artistry. Since its opening, Ancora has been singled out for numerous accolades, including: The Globe and Mail’s ‘10 Best New Vancouver Restaurants 2015’, enRoute’s 2016 shortlist of the Best New Restaurants in Canada as well as mentions on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2016, 2017 and 2019; ‘Best Latin’ at the 2019 Where to Dine Vancouver awards; Chef of the Year (Ricardo Valverde) as chosen by Vancouver food industry insiders in the 2019 Georgia Straight Golden Plates Awards; and two recent nominations in the categories of Best Seafood and Best North Shore for the upcoming 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-681-1164 | WEBSITE
