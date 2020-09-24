Reset & Reconnect This Fall With a Wellness Retreat at Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

The GOODS from The Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Victoria, BC | This fall, self-care has never been more important. Turn off the stresses and strains of the year with a wellness-themed escape to the Magnolia Hotel & Spa in peaceful Victoria, B.C.

Surrounded by ocean, forests and mountains, Victoria is the perfect place to reconnect with both mind and body. Recently named #1 hotel in Canada, Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s Reset & Reconnect Getaway creates a soothing opportunity to explore Victoria’s natural beauty, while offering thoughtful perks to help guests find their zen, including a $50 credit per night to spend at The Courtney Room or Spa Magnolia; a Sleep Well mask and welcome gift; continental breakfast for two; access to the hotel’s collection of Curated Trail maps and hotel bikes; and the opportunity to book a one-hour private session in the hotel’s fitness room. The concierge team will be happy to assist with added wellness experiences and adventures.

“This year, more so than any other, we wanted to embrace Victoria’s natural elements and wide open spaces, the gateway to Vancouver Island’s peace and beauty,” says Bill Lewis, general manager of the Magnolia Hotel & Spa. “We encourage guests to plan a retreat-style getaway this fall, allowing time to self-focus and recalibrate, and to embrace some of the enviable experiences on our doorstep, while the rest of the world has to wait.”

Bask in the destination’s wealth of wellness options, many operating this fall with health and safety priorities in place: kayak with seals and otters in the Victoria Harbour with Ocean River Sports; learn the ancient health benefits of tea at both JagaSilk and Silk Road Tea; forest-bathe in old-growth, pristine surrounds with The Natural Connection; breathe deeply in the lavender fields of Bilston Creek Farm in rural Metchosin, a short, scenic drive from downtown Victoria.

Retreat back to the boutique Magnolia Hotel & Spa, perfectly situated to enjoy Victoria’s abundance of dining options (with ample vegetarian and vegan options too) or simply relish in cloud-like beds and deep, perfect bubble baths. With comprehensive safety and sanitization policies for all areas of the hotel, guestrooms and shared areas, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s boutique nature ensures peace of mind for guests.

The hotel is home to The Courtney Room, a finalist in the 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, with a menu honouring land and sea, focusing on Vancouver Island ingredients. Sourcing locally is paramount and the chef team enjoys strong relationships with local purveyors including Lockwood Farm eggs, Lance Staples – Wild Food Forager and Square Root Farm. Also located in the hotel lobby, Spa Magnolia popular with hotel guests and locals alike, and the flagship Canadian location for Intelligent Nutrients, a 100% organic skincare line – certified by both the USDA and The Soil Association. Try the Himalayan Salt Detoxifying Body Treatment or the popular Hydrafacial for a true reset. Both The Courtney Room and Spa Magnolia have detailed COVID-19 safety plans in place, please visit their websites for more details.

To book, visit www.magnoliahotel.com/specials or call 1.877.624.6654 to find out more. Rates start from $209 per room per night, based on double occupancy, exclusive of tax and vary by room type and travel dates.

About The Magnolia Hotel & Spa | Just steps from Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour, The Magnolia Hotel & Spa wins over guests with its unbeatable location and service. #6 Top Hotel in Canada in Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards, #1 City Hotel in Canada in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 readers’ survey and consistently recognized by Forbes, Condé Nast Johansens and in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® awards, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa is one block from the Inner Harbour and the city’s best restaurants, shops and entertainment – exactly where you want to be during a stay in Victoria. Now home to The Courtney Room, voted #10 Best New Restaurant in Canada’s Best New Restaurant 2018 Awards presented by Air Canada and American Express.