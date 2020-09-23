Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Cafe Getting Into the Autumn Spirit This October With Pumpkin EVERYTHING

Vancouver, BC | Pumpkin season is upon us! Railtown Cafe is going all out with their offerings this year for the entire month of October.

Pumpkin Buttered Chai | Fragrant and oh so comforting. House made spiced pumpkin syrup is combined with TeaLeaves Masala Chai, grass fed butter, salt, and whole milk.

Individual Pumpkin Pies | The perfect personal morsels bursting with fall flavours of ginger, cloves and nutmeg.

Pumpkin Spice Softies | These light and fluffy cookies satisfy all those pumpkin spice cravings, a sweet maple extract glaze nicely balances out this spiced cookie.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Railtown Cafe
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | WEBSITE
Railtown Cafe (Granville St.)
Neighbourhood: Downtown
429 Granville St. | 604-559-5950 | WEBSITE
Railtown Cafe (Main St.)
Neighbourhood: Main Street
1691 Main St. | 604-336-2251 | WEBSITE
Railtown Cafe (Howe St.)
Neighbourhood: Downtown
968 Howe St. | 604-428-8255 | WEBSITE
