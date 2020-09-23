New Location of CRAFT Beer Market Looks to Fill 200 Jobs at Socially-Distant Hiring Fairs

The GOODS from Craft Beer Market

Vancouver, BC | To support one of the most anticipated restaurant openings this year, CRAFT Beer Market is hiring 200 new roles for their new English Bay location and looking for the best local restaurant talent. Over the next month, CRAFT will be hiring front of house and back of house positions in both full-time and part-time roles including servers, bartenders, cooks and hosts.

The hiring will be managed through a series of hiring fairs that will include in-person interviews at CRAFT’s False Creek location (85 W 1st Ave) on October 3rd, October 17th, October 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All candidates must register and apply online at www.craftbeermarket.ca/english-bay or by texting CRAFT to 778-400-4822. This is a mandatory step as no walk ups will be permitted.

To ensure the health and well-being of everyone, CRAFT will implement a strict process and procedure to the hiring fairs, including:

– Application and data collection will be done digitally – candidates are asked to NOT bring a printed copy of their CVs.

– Those selected for an in-person interview will be scheduled into a 15-minute appointment

– Upon arrival, interviewees will be asked to fill out a mandatory health questionnaire and complete a temperature check.

– All interviews will be conducted in a covered, outdoor area where the interviewers and interviewees will be required to wear a mask and sanitize before and after each session.

– Sanitization will be completed on the tables and chairs in between each interview.

“Finding the right team members to bring CRAFT’s hospitality to life is always an important step in opening the doors to a new location,” says PJ L’Heureux, CRAFT Beer Market’s President and founder. “Our English Bay location is no different and while we have some additional precautions in place, we are excited to build a strong and robust team during a time when British Columbians are looking for exciting new challenges in the restaurant industry.”

The new 11,000-square foot CRAFT Beer Market English Bay will feature an all-year covered patio, new serverless sections, a bottle shop with access to reserve craft beer as well as its signature extensive draft selection and an upscale menu of comfort foods, wine and unique cocktails. For more information on the hiring fair including how to register, please visit https://www.craftbeermarket.ca/english-bay.

About CRAFT Beer Market | CRAFT Beer Market is a premium-casual restaurant with a passion for fresh local food and fresh local beer. We opened the doors to our first location in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood in June of 2011. Since then we have grown to 7 locations across Canada including restaurants in Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Kelowna, and a second CRAFT Beer Market in Calgary. Paramount to the concept is the incorporation of over 100 draft taps in each restaurant location, giving-way to the moniker; where everything is on tap. Over the years, we have received numerous accolades for our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, as well as community involvement and charitable donations. Nationwide, CRAFT employs over 800 people, and is a major restaurant distributor for numerous local craft breweries.