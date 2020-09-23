Opportunity Knocks / West End

New Location of CRAFT Beer Market Looks to Fill 200 Jobs at Socially-Distant Hiring Fairs

Portrait

The GOODS from Craft Beer Market

Vancouver, BC | To support one of the most anticipated restaurant openings this year, CRAFT Beer Market is hiring 200 new roles for their new English Bay location and looking for the best local restaurant talent. Over the next month, CRAFT will be hiring front of house and back of house positions in both full-time and part-time roles including servers, bartenders, cooks and hosts.

The hiring will be managed through a series of hiring fairs that will include in-person interviews at CRAFT’s False Creek location (85 W 1st Ave) on October 3rd, October 17th, October 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All candidates must register and apply online at www.craftbeermarket.ca/english-bay or by texting CRAFT to 778-400-4822. This is a mandatory step as no walk ups will be permitted.

To ensure the health and well-being of everyone, CRAFT will implement a strict process and procedure to the hiring fairs, including:

– Application and data collection will be done digitally – candidates are asked to NOT bring a printed copy of their CVs.

– Those selected for an in-person interview will be scheduled into a 15-minute appointment

– Upon arrival, interviewees will be asked to fill out a mandatory health questionnaire and complete a temperature check.

– All interviews will be conducted in a covered, outdoor area where the interviewers and interviewees will be required to wear a mask and sanitize before and after each session.

– Sanitization will be completed on the tables and chairs in between each interview.

“Finding the right team members to bring CRAFT’s hospitality to life is always an important step in opening the doors to a new location,” says PJ L’Heureux, CRAFT Beer Market’s President and founder. “Our English Bay location is no different and while we have some additional precautions in place, we are excited to build a strong and robust team during a time when British Columbians are looking for exciting new challenges in the restaurant industry.”

The new 11,000-square foot CRAFT Beer Market English Bay will feature an all-year covered patio, new serverless sections, a bottle shop with access to reserve craft beer as well as its signature extensive draft selection and an upscale menu of comfort foods, wine and unique cocktails. For more information on the hiring fair including how to register, please visit https://www.craftbeermarket.ca/english-bay.

About CRAFT Beer Market | CRAFT Beer Market is a premium-casual restaurant with a passion for fresh local food and fresh local beer. We opened the doors to our first location in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood in June of 2011. Since then we have grown to 7 locations across Canada including restaurants in Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Kelowna, and a second CRAFT Beer Market in Calgary. Paramount to the concept is the incorporation of over 100 draft taps in each restaurant location, giving-way to the moniker; where everything is on tap. Over the years, we have received numerous accolades for our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, as well as community involvement and charitable donations. Nationwide, CRAFT employs over 800 people, and is a major restaurant distributor for numerous local craft breweries.

CRAFT Beer Market (English Bay)
Neighbourhood: West End
1795 Beach Ave. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
New Location of CRAFT Beer Market Looks to Fill 200 Jobs at Socially-Distant Hiring Fairs
Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

There are 0 comments

West End

Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

The new location - due late this Fall - is across the street from English Bay with 11,000 square feet spread out over two floors.

Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired ‘Nox’ Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

The new contemporary Italian restaurant will launch at the end of the year inside the neighbourhood's new Cardero building.

Comfort Food / West End

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

The effect of this treatment is bright and mildly spicy with a gentle acid tang, all up in a creamy texture reminiscent of melting butter.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / West End

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Police in Italy and Brazil are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Diner / West End

Robson’s Timber Restaurant to Close on March 22nd After Five-Year Run

Over the the next ten days, the team at Timber hopes to welcome regulars in to have their favourite dishes one last time.

Popular

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".

Tea and Two Slices

On Welcoming Our Moth Overlords and Vancouver’s Greediest Shifting the Narrative

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds an artist doing well and new heights of Peak Vancouver.

Intelligence Briefs

On New Restaurant Surcharges and How Covid Is Changing the Lives of Hospitality Workers

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of street vendor bummers and the wintry patio season to come.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

JJ Bean Coffee Is on the Hunt for Baristas and Bakers

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

East Van’s ‘Livia’ Seeks Experienced Line Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Several Front of House Positions Open at AnnaLena