MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 8 — Ending Tipping on the Other Side of the Pandemic

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

Chef/host Robert Belcham returns to the idea that can help the industry come out smarter and stronger on the other side of the pandemic – a no-tipping or ‘hospitality-included’ business model. His expert guests are Carl Heinrich (Richmond Station, Toronto) and Dr. Sylvain Charlebois (Dalhousie University, Halifax).

Mise-en-Place is produced by the Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia, with the generous support of RATIONAL Canada and media partner SCOUT Magazine.