Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 8 — Ending Tipping on the Other Side of the Pandemic

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

Chef/host Robert Belcham returns to the idea that can help the industry come out smarter and stronger on the other side of the pandemic – a no-tipping or ‘hospitality-included’ business model. His expert guests are Carl Heinrich (Richmond Station, Toronto) and Dr. Sylvain Charlebois (Dalhousie University, Halifax).

Mise-en-Place is produced by the Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia, with the generous support of RATIONAL Canada and media partner SCOUT Magazine.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Welcoming Our Moth Overlords and Vancouver’s Greediest Shifting the Narrative

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds an artist doing well and new heights of Peak Vancouver.

Intelligence Briefs

On New Restaurant Surcharges and How Covid Is Changing the Lives of Hospitality Workers

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of street vendor bummers and the wintry patio season to come.

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

Previous
Hy’s Vancouver to Launch Prime Rib Sunday Dinners on Thanksgiving Weekend
Next
Belgard Kitchen Reveals Menu for ‘Thanksgiving Feast at Home’ Meal Kits

Mis En Place

See more from Mis En Place
Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 7 — Talking With Michael Ruhlman on the Future of Fine Dining

Michael Ruhlman is the author of many books, including the French Laundry Cookbook and The Making of a Chef.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 6 — Staring Down Challenges and Fixing Broken Models

Three local hospitality heavyweights join chef Robert Belcham to discuss futures worth having in a troubled industry.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 5 — Hospitality, Covid-19 and ‘The Big Reset’

In episode 5, leading restaurant owner/chefs explore how the industry can evolve for the better in the wake of the pandemic.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 4 — Tech Talk, Cooks Camp and More

In episode 4, we cross the intersection of tech and cooking with Forage chef Welbert Choi and Rational Canada's Tyler Schwarz.