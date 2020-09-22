Fable Diner to Serve Up Special Thanksgiving Dinner for Dine-In and Take-Out

The GOODS from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Fable Diner will be offering a special Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, October 11th from 4PM to close. The $20 classic turkey dinner includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, house-made cranberry sauce and gravy — add a slice of pumpkin pie for only $5! Reservations are highly recommended. This dinner is also available all day for pick-up on Fable Diner’s website through F1rstbite.

For more information about Fable Diner, visit https://fablediner.com.