Belgard Kitchen Reveals Menu for ‘Thanksgiving Feast at Home’ Meal Kits

Vancouver, BC | As the 2020 trend of business as far from usual continues, Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen will nevertheless continue their annual Thanksgiving feast – with a few modifications, of course. While the restaurant’s tradition of hosting “Orphan’s Thanksgiving” – a gathering of friends & strangers for a long table family-style meal – isn’t in the cards this year, the team at the Settlement Building is adapting to the COVID climate with At Home Meal Kits. They will also serve a dine in Thanksgiving Feature Menu for the weekend of October 10th to 12th for small groups of up to 6 guests.

What’s on the menu?

– Turkey 2 Ways: stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs, gravy, cranberry sauce
– Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding
– Mashed Potatoes
– Roasted Root Vegetable Medley
– Pumpkin Mousse + Caramelized White Chocolate

The meal kits, inspired by previous years’ “Orphan’s Thanksgiving” menus, require minimal kit-to-table preparation. Priced at $65, they serve two adults. All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Belgard’s preferred suppliers, with partial proceeds of each kit going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society, as well as a donation to Mealshare on behalf of guests who choose to dine in.

“2020 has taught us to adapt and evolve as a business, but the biggest lesson has been the importance of supporting one another,” said Partner and Managing Director Reuben Major. “We look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with our community in whatever capacity we can!”

Belgard’s Thanksgiving Meal Kits go on sale Thursday, September 24th with pick up on Sunday, October 11th. Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available).

Reservations for dine in can be made through the restaurant’s website or through OpenTable. Please note that groups are capped at 6 guests.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE


