Timelapse Video Reveals Installation of Heman Chong’s Work in Third Realm at The Polygon

The GOODS from Polygon Gallery

North Vancouver, BC | Monument to the People We’ve Conveniently Forgotten (I hate you) by Singapore artist Heman Chong consists of one million business cards scattered on the floor in Third Realm. Watch our timelapse video of the installation above, which reveals that the labour-intensive act of throwing the cards is a performance of ritual gesture.

Third Realm Tours | Every Saturday

Weekly gallery tours have resumed. Join us every Saturday at 2:00pm to gain unique insight into Third Realm in a physically distanced manner. Tours take approximately 45 minutes. No RSVP is required, but tours are first come first served, and space is limited.

Memories to Choke on, Drinks to Wash Them Down at VIFF

The Polygon Gallery proudly supports the Canadian premier of Memories to Choke on, Drinks to Wash Them Down at the 39th annual Vancouver International Film Festival. This year’s VIFF is online, and all films can be enjoyed at home on demand between September 24 and October 7. | Find out more.

About The Polygon Gallery | The Polygon Gallery is a vibrant art institution that inspires and provokes cultural insight through adventurous programming. The Gallery is committed to championing artists and cultivating engaged audiences. Its lens of inquiry creatively responds to shifting perceptions of the world, through the histories and evolving technologies of photography and related media. Operating as Presentation House Gallery for 40 years, the organization has produced over 300 exhibitions and numerous publications, earning a reputation as an adventurous public art institution. The Polygon’s innovative programming has featured a range of artworks from acclaimed Vancouver photographers and world-renowned artists to private collections and vernacular photography. Admission to The Polygon is always by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.