Provence’s New Monthly Menu Series Celebrates BC Wine

Vancouver, BC | Fall is in the air and the grape harvest is underway in BC wine country. In honour of the season, and BC’s wine producers, Provence Marinaside Wine Director Joshua Carlson unveiled today the first in what will be a series of special menus designed to highlight rare BC wines. “Since the pandemic, we’ve had to cancel our regular schedule of winemaker dinners, so this is my way to still celebrate BC’s wineries and introduce some amazing wines to our guests,” says Carlson.

Each Monthly Wine Menu will feature wines from BC that are typically difficult to find by the glass (e.g. small production, back vintages, out of stock items, or priced out of range). These will be paired with dishes especially created by Owner/Chef Jean Francis Quaglia and Chef de Cuisine Sheldon Maloff and are inspired by the wine, not the other way round as is usually the case. The dishes will be unique to the Monthly Wine Menu and will not appear on Provence Marinaside’s regular menu.

The first four featured wineries are:

Each Monthly Wine Menu will contain a QR code so that guests can access more information on the winery and the featured wines.

October – Martin’s Lane
Winemaker: Shane Munn
Two-Course Prix Fixe

First Course
Mediterranean Sea Bream Carpaccio
lemon, espelette pepper, fennel, microgreens

Martin’s Lane Naramata Ranch Vineyard Riesling 2016
Organically farmed, minimal intervention, two- day skin contact, with stems. Fermentation and maturation in German Oak, no fining or filtration. Notes of honey, peach and honeysuckle. Off-dry, with a rich textural mouth feel.

***

Second Course
Rabbit en Daube
fall mushrooms, brown butter focaccia, house-smoked bacon, pearl onions

Martin’s Lane Naramata Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir 2014
Organically farmed, minimal intervention (moved only by gravity) – including natural fermentation (with 25% whole clusters) in Concrete; 17 months maturation in French Oak. No fining or filtration. Aromas are very classic – earthy, mushroom notes. Rich, wholesome mouthfeel. Very silky, very fine.

Prices for each Monthly Wine Menu will vary depending on the featured wines. The October Martin’s Lane Menu is priced at $57 for the two-course food menu with the selected wine pairing available for an additional $58 for both wines, or if you prefer, a single course pairing at $38 for one 5oz pour.

The Monthly Wine Menu will be featured for the entire month with the Martin’s Lane menu available from October 1 through 31.

Please note: Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily.  If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
