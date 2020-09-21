Community News

Fresh Roots Offering Fall Programs on Schoolyard Farms in Vancouver

Portrait

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Big news! Fresh Roots is offering fall programs on their schoolyard farms in Vancouver! If you are looking for a fun experiential learning opportunity outside for a group of k-12 students, distance learning group, or homeschooling group Fresh Roots has got you covered.

You don’t have to travel far to give students a farm experience in an outdoor classroom. Situated at Vancouver Technical Secondary School and David Thompson Secondary School, the schoolyard farms are a short walk from many elementary schools and community centers. Standard field trips are 2 hours long and include a farm work experience, as well as a tasting of farm-fresh veggies when available. One hour versions of some programs may be available – ask when you book. For more information, click here.

*New this year* You can book the farm for your own programming. They’ll provide the space, you provide the students, teachers, and activities. Check the “All Ages” programs for more details.

COVID-19 | The best place to learn right now is outside! All-outdoor programs are COVID-conscious. Students will be divided into groups of no more than 10 with one trained Fresh Roots staff and one teacher or chaperone per group. Activities will be no-contact, with all tools and non-paper materials sanitized between uses. Hand washing or sanitization will happen upon arriving at the site, before harvesting, before and after eating, and before leaving, as well as any other time hand washing would typically need to happen. All participants will be required to wear a mask or other suitable face covering while harvesting, just like the farmers do!

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
Community News

