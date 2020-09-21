Award-Winning St. Lawrence Opens October Reservations, Reveals New Autumn Dishes

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | In addition to a few spots that still remain for September, we’ve now opened up reservations for our table d’hôte dine-in and take-out service for October! Reserve now.

New Autumn Dishes Added to Menu

In celebration of the fall season, we’re adding some hearty new homespun dishes to our menu, including the return of our signature, much-loved Tourtière! Beginning October 1, our dine-in and take-out table d’hôte offerings will now include:

Tourière de Cerf STL

venison tourtière, vegetable ketchup, pickles & red wine sauce

Poulet Farci aux Marrons, Bette à Carde & Pommes Dauphine

chicken stuffed with sausage & chestnuts, swiss chard and pommes Dauphine

Tarte au Chocolat & Mousse au Beurre d’Arachide

chocolate tart & peanut butter mousse

