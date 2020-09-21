Community News / Railtown Japantown

Award-Winning St. Lawrence Opens October Reservations, Reveals New Autumn Dishes

Portrait

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | In addition to a few spots that still remain for September, we’ve now opened up reservations for our table d’hôte dine-in and take-out service for October! Reserve now.

New Autumn Dishes Added to Menu

In celebration of the fall season, we’re adding some hearty new homespun dishes to our menu, including the return of our signature, much-loved Tourtière! Beginning October 1, our dine-in and take-out table d’hôte offerings will now include:

Tourière de Cerf STL
venison tourtière, vegetable ketchup, pickles & red wine sauce

Poulet Farci aux Marrons, Bette à Carde & Pommes Dauphine
chicken stuffed with sausage & chestnuts, swiss chard and pommes Dauphine

Tarte au Chocolat & Mousse au Beurre d’Arachide
chocolate tart & peanut butter mousse

SEPTEMBER MENU | OCTOBER MENU

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Own ‘St. Lawrence’ Named Second Best Restaurants in Canada

