Lexicon / Downtown

Flashbang Nutshot

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

Flashbang Nutshot | historical | A reference to the unfortunate moment when a flashbang grenade fired by police impacted the groin area of a young man in the midst of the 2011 Stanley Cup Riot in downtown Vancouver. A CBC news camera caught the moment, which was widely broadcasted, and the scene went viral due to a slow motion treatment on YouTube that featured laughing, schadenfreude-heavy commentary and the ‘Flashbang Nutshot’ title. The clip is also celebrated in a short song of the same name and remixed into an intense battle scene from the film Saving Private Ryan.

Usage: “The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot.”

Lexicon

Lexicon

Lexicon

Lexicon / Strathcona

Lexicon

