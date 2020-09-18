Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art and Hiker Workouts

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | Fjällräven’s Local Guide program is a partnership between Fjällräven and local community leaders who embody the values of our brand, have a passion for nature, a deep regard for sustainability, and respect for humans and animals. Each of Fjällräven’s Local Guides hold different backgrounds and experiences. Some guides hike, some climb, some are paddlers and others are chefs and artists – all share their knowledge and passions with others through events, education and exchange of stories.

“Inspiring the world to walk with nature” is more than our mission, it’s an open invitation to get closer to nature by using our brand to support our communities by encouraging connection with nature in our own unique way. Nature is for everyone and it’s our privilege to walk in nature with anyone who wants to come along for the adventure.

This week, Fjällräven has two Local Guide events :

1.) Artist, Priscilla Yu paints our Kånken backpacks with her unique designs | Saturday, 19 September (11am-4pm)

Priscilla Yu is a Vancouver-based artist, muralist, illustrator and surface pattern designer. Her art is inspired by patterns that exist in everyday life through textiles, design, and architecture, as well as patterns found in nature. Priscilla will be in store to paint our Kånken backpacks on Saturday, September 19th (11am – 4pm). Finished artwork will be on display at Fjällräven Kitsilano (1976 W 4th Ave) from September 21st and will be auctioned off to support the Downtown Eastside Response Fund. Bids for the auction pieces can be submitted in-store or online from September 21st 21 onwards. Winners will be announced in late October and the final bid will go directly to the DTES Response Fund in support of their programs in the community. For more of her work, visit and follow along on IG @priscillayuart. | DETAILS

2.) Park Workout with Coach Pax of Restore Human | Friday, September 18 (4-5pm ad 5-6pm)

Learn efficiency in hiking, strengthening joints to avoid injury, and how to maintain hiking strength long-term. After the 20-min workout, join us back at Fjällräven Kitsilano for a private shopping experience to explore the new Fall/Winter 2020 gear and receive an exclusive offer only available to event guests. | DETAILS

Both events will be held at our 4th Avenue location.