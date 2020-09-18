Community News / Downtown

Chef David Hawksworth’s New Cookbook Now Available for Pre-Order

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | It’s time to get your hands on Chef Hawksworth’s very first cookbook and browse a selection of recipes that reflect his culinary journey. From his time cooking with Michelin starred chefs in London (UK), and then back to his native Canada, these are the recipes that have propelled him to the top of his career where he is recognized as a leader in Contemporary Canadian cuisine. With his guidance, tips and techniques, you can now recreate the delicious and beautiful dishes served at Hawksworth, Nightingale and Bel Café.

Praise from Epicurious.com:

“….I set out to find the walks in the park, and I think they’re here: a roasted tomato soup and a kale and quinoa salad, both from the Bel Café menu, are feasible for a cook of any level. But, honestly, you don’t buy a book like Hawksworth for those recipes alone. You buy it to marvel at dishes like Symphony of the Sea….”.

The new cookbook by Chef David Hawksworth, with Stephanie Noel and Jacob Richler is available October 13, 2020.

PRE-ORDER NOW

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
