Bells and Whistles Reveals Delicious Details of Upcoming ‘Wünderbar Oktobeerfest’ Pop-Up

Vancouver, BC | On Thursday, October 1st, Bells and Whistles will usher in 11 days of celebrations and transform into a Bavarian-inspired beer hall to host ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up’ until Sunday, October 11th.

Gooseneck Hospitality partners James Iranzad, Josh Pape, and Nick Miller and the Bells and Whistles team invite guests to hoist a stein and mark the annual beer-centric celebration with Oktoberfest-themed attire, décor, food and drink specials.

In keeping with the theme, Executive Chef Lewis McIntosh has added a number of specials to the menu, including warm pretzels with tangy honey mustard, currywurst (seared Two Rivers Meats bratwurst, crispy fries, curry ketchup), an Oktoberfest platter (crispy pork schnitzel, Two Rivers bratwurst, rosemary bacon, braised housemade sauerkraut, German potato salad, mustard and pickles), pulled pork sandwich (smoked pork shank, celeriac remoulade, green cabbage, hickory sticks), eggplant schnitzel (fried eggplant, braised sauerkraut, caper & mustard aioli), pork schnitzel (fried pork cutlet, braised sauerkraut, rosemary bacon, caper & mustard aioli), and apple strudel soft serve (caramel apple compote, pie crust).

At the bar, Bells and Whistles will delight fans of classic German-styled beers by featuring local and import brews like Hacker-Pschorr Munich Gold, Paulaner Oktoberfest Lager, Strange Fellows ‘Beldame’ Pilsner & ‘Ludwig’ German-Style Festbier, Persephone ‘Oktoberfest’ Lager, Bridge Brewing Kellerbier, Four Winds ‘Holz’ Pilsner, and Twin Sails ‘Low Life’ Lager. PROST!

“Oktoberfest is the perfect occasion to tap into some delicious & unique beer styles, and have fun with a variety of homespun German-inspired food specials,” says Iranzad. “This is the exact type of celebration that captures our original vision for Bells and Whistles, including our extremely busy new location down on Dunbar!”

Bells and Whistles
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
3296 Fraser St. | 604-620-7990 | WEBSITE
