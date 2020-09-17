The Lazy Gourmet Now Accepting Pre-Orders for Popular Thanksgiving Menu

Community News

Vancouver, BC | Continue to celebrate those fall traditions with help from The Lazy Gourmet. Vancouver’s pioneering catering company has created a new Thanksgiving Menu, fit for two or small groups, and features a salad, sliced Herb de Provence Lemon Roasted Turkey or vegan Beet Wellington, all the fixings, and dessert. Customers can now pre-order online for pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue or delivery October 9th through 11th.

“We wanted to create a menu that would bring familiarity and comfort for people during Thanksgiving,” says Kevin Mazzone, general manager and partner at The Lazy Gourmet. “Thanksgiving is all about togetherness, family, and friends. Our menu lets you connect with those around you without the fuss of having to cook. With small groups in mind, our minimum order now starts at two people.”

This year, The Lazy Gourmet has two main dish options: the classic Herb de Provence Lemon Roasted Turkey; and a vegan Beet Wellington with mushroom duxelles and puff pastry.

“Our vegan options are very popular and the Beet Wellington is one of my personal favourites,” adds Mazzone. “There is so much we can do with vegetables and our team loves to get creative.”

The Lazy Gourmet’s Thanksgiving Menu

4oz lunch: $28/per person
6oz dinner: $36/per person
Beet Wellington option: $32/per person
minimum two people

Arugula and Romaine Salad
with Citrus Segments, Hazelnuts and Lemon Pecorino Dressing

Herb de Provence Lemon Roasted Turkey
served Sliced with a Selection of White and Dark Meat

OR

Beet Wellington
Beet with Mushroom Duxelles with Puff Pastry

Holiday Bread Stuffing with Pears
Roasted Carrots, Broccoli and Pearl Onions
Crème Fraîche White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Traditional Gravy
Mulled Spiced Butter
Red Flame Grape and Cranberry Compote
Fresh Made Baguettes

Assorted Holiday Baking
Ditty Delights, Trick + Treat Bars, Orange Almond Pistachio Cookie, Mini Cranberry Butter Tarts, Macadamia Butter Shortbread

The Lazy Gourmet is now accepting pre-orders for its Thanksgiving Holiday Menu. Orders can be made online, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering@lazygourmet.ca by October 7, 2019 at noon. Pick-up and delivery options are available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

The Lazy Gourmet
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1605 W 5th Ave. | WEBSITE
The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Weekly Market Delivery and Pick-Up Service

