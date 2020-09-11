Heads Up / Downtown

‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings

Portrait

The Vancouver International Film Festival is setting a new precedent this year, with a program including 100+ films available for streaming on your home screens. However, it also features a bunch of exclusive good ol’ fashioned theatre events, including the new documentary “The Truffle Hunters”. The film, which is a collaboration between Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, was a Grand Jury Prize Nominee at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Tickets to watch this gem on the big screen aren’t quite as hard to come by as the fancy Italian truffles at its centre, but they are still limited to only 50 seats per venue per screening.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of VIFF:

“The white Alba truffle only grows in the wild, in northern Italy, and always under the ground, so you need a trained dog to root them out. This is the true heart of a sublime movie, not so much the truffle – though fungi fetishists will surely be sated – but the relationship between old men who guard the secrets of the truffle patches – and their sniffer dogs. Exquisitely, rhapsodically photographed (sometimes by the dogs themselves), this is the rare non-fiction film that looks like a work of art.”

“The Truffle Hunters” will be playing as part of VIFF’s Insights series for two simultaneous matinee screenings at the Vancity Theatre and Cinematheque on Saturday, September 26 and October 3rd. Tickets and details here.

Vancity Theatre
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1181 Seymour St | WEBSITE
‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings
Scout List Vol. 558
The Cinematheque
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1131 Howe St. | 604-688-8202 | WEBSITE
‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings
Advanced Tickets for The Cinematheque’s September Program Now on Sale

There are 0 comments

Downtown

TBT / Downtown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Delicious Night Before Gyoza Bar’s Opening

There's typically only ever one day like this in the lifespan of a restaurant. I was glad to catch this one and even sneak a few bites...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

They Don’t Make Art-Deco Lunch Counters in Vancouver Like They Used To…

Located between the Commodore and the Orpheum, the 1930s/40s Hollywood Cafe offered 30 cent lunches and an on-site palmist.

Vancouverites / Downtown

Talking Staff Meals, Good Books and Perfect Days Off With Chef Bobby Milheron

The executive chef of Yaletown's Homer Street Cafe & Bar answers several questions about his work and life.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina's famous queue...plus you don't have to share.

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 570

13 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / North Vancouver

‘Polygon Podcast’ Meditates on New Exhibition as Art Gallery Resumes Saturday Tours

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Modus Coffee to Host Special Four Course Dinner on Friday, September 18th

Community News / Downtown

Advanced Tickets for The Cinematheque’s September Program Now on Sale

Previous
Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Launches All-Day Monday Happy Hour
Next
‘Polygon Podcast’ Meditates on New Exhibition as Art Gallery Resumes Saturday Tours

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Strathcona

How to Pickle the Last of the Summer Peaches and Beans Like a Pro

We get the lowdown from VV Tapas Lounge chefs Zach Poole and Patrick Fogarty on how to pickle some summer gems.

Heads Up / West Side

Inside the New ‘Bells and Whistles’ on Dunbar St.

The new sports-loving restaurant from Gooseneck Hospitality is set to open to the public this weekend.

Heads Up

‘Foodie Edition’ of Got Craft’s Virtual Market Series Starts August 20th

Expect a tasty line-up of quality baked goods, sweets, dumplings, pantry provisions and a variety of delicious beverages.

Heads Up

Mix Tape Rodeo Wants to Entertain You One Live Song Performance at a Time

Although getting up-close with a screen will never replace live shows, the recordings by MTR come pretty darn close...