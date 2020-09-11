Community News / Downtown

Support Local, Save and Savour With Hawksworth

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Home is where the heart is, but the way to the heart is through the stomach, they say. Don’t sacrifice precious time with friends and family creating less-than-impressive meals, let us do the work for you and delight your guests with our award-winning dishes at home or in the restaurant.

Better yet – pair dishes with British Columbia wines at half the price with an extension to our Locals Only cocktail program that now offers 50% off bottles from our Locals Only somm selection, Sundays through Thursdays, starting September 13th, for dine-in only.

Summer days are getting shorter but there’s still time to participate in Tourism Vancouver’s Dine OutSide Vancouver Festival. We’ve joined other great restaurants across the city to be part of this event and are offering an exceptional value 3-course dinner at only $45. Dine with us in our gorgeous and spacious dining room, or on our outdoor patio.

To make a reservation, call us at 604.673.7000 today or book online. Visit us at hawksworthrestaurant.com to pre-order dishes online for pick up or visit DoorDash for home delivery.

MENU

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Support Local, Save and Savour With Hawksworth
‘Cocktail Hour’ Returns to Hawksworth With Special Bar Bites and Feature Drinks

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings

Tickets to watch this gem on the big screen aren't quite as hard to come by as the fancy Italian truffles at its centre, but they are still limited to only 50 seats per venue per screening.

TBT / Downtown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Delicious Night Before Gyoza Bar’s Opening

There's typically only ever one day like this in the lifespan of a restaurant. I was glad to catch this one and even sneak a few bites...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

They Don’t Make Art-Deco Lunch Counters in Vancouver Like They Used To…

Located between the Commodore and the Orpheum, the 1930s/40s Hollywood Cafe offered 30 cent lunches and an on-site palmist.

Vancouverites / Downtown

Talking Staff Meals, Good Books and Perfect Days Off With Chef Bobby Milheron

The executive chef of Yaletown's Homer Street Cafe & Bar answers several questions about his work and life.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina's famous queue...plus you don't have to share.

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Stupidity Killing Bars and Surrendering Vancouver to Selfish Supercar Drivers

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds plays a game of bingo in our increasingly dystopian hellworld.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Intelligence Briefs

On Dinner for Rich People, Tiki Time Bombs and All the Patio Heaters in the World

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds doughnut-style bannock and fewer people Instagramming food.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Previous
Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown
Next
New Wines-To-Go Program at Nightingale Features Rare Finds and Great Value

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Stock Your Freezer With Delicious Pastries and Gourmet Soups from Bel Café

Community News / Downtown

New Wines-To-Go Program at Nightingale Features Rare Finds and Great Value

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Announces Award-Winning Katie Ingram as New General Manager

Community News / Downtown

Gyoza Bar Launches New Japanese Sorbet Bar Treats