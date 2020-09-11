Support Local, Save and Savour With Hawksworth

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Home is where the heart is, but the way to the heart is through the stomach, they say. Don’t sacrifice precious time with friends and family creating less-than-impressive meals, let us do the work for you and delight your guests with our award-winning dishes at home or in the restaurant.

Better yet – pair dishes with British Columbia wines at half the price with an extension to our Locals Only cocktail program that now offers 50% off bottles from our Locals Only somm selection, Sundays through Thursdays, starting September 13th, for dine-in only.

Summer days are getting shorter but there’s still time to participate in Tourism Vancouver’s Dine OutSide Vancouver Festival. We’ve joined other great restaurants across the city to be part of this event and are offering an exceptional value 3-course dinner at only $45. Dine with us in our gorgeous and spacious dining room, or on our outdoor patio.

To make a reservation, call us at 604.673.7000 today or book online. Visit us at hawksworthrestaurant.com to pre-order dishes online for pick up or visit DoorDash for home delivery.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.