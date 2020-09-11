Community News / Downtown

Stock Your Freezer With Delicious Pastries and Gourmet Soups from Bel Café

Portrait

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | At Bel Café we continue to expand our at-home program offering a selection of ‘heat and serve’ and pantry items for you to enjoy any time you please. Flash-frozen butter croissants ($5.25); pain au chocolat ($6.75); raspberry cream turnovers ($12.25); and blueberry scones ($9.25) come conveniently packaged in fours. And to warm you on chilly nights, our nourishing soups (1l bags) come in a range of comforting flavours: chicken noodle ($18); seafood chowder ($18); smoked beef chili ($18); and roasted tomato ($14). Our popular house-made granola (900 ml, $13.25) and coffee from our partner Caffe Umbria are the perfect accompaniments to weekend brunches, as are our buttermilk vinaigrette ($9), lemon vinaigrette ($9), roasted garlic hummus ($9), and black pepper jam ($8).
Pre-order online for pick up or through DoorDash for delivery.

MENU

Bel Café
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia Street | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Stock Your Freezer With Delicious Pastries and Gourmet Soups from Bel Café
Inventive New Pastry Line-Up Available Now at Bel Café
Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
Stock Your Freezer With Delicious Pastries and Gourmet Soups from Bel Café
New Wines-To-Go Program at Nightingale Features Rare Finds and Great Value

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings

Tickets to watch this gem on the big screen aren't quite as hard to come by as the fancy Italian truffles at its centre, but they are still limited to only 50 seats per venue per screening.

TBT / Downtown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Delicious Night Before Gyoza Bar’s Opening

There's typically only ever one day like this in the lifespan of a restaurant. I was glad to catch this one and even sneak a few bites...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

They Don’t Make Art-Deco Lunch Counters in Vancouver Like They Used To…

Located between the Commodore and the Orpheum, the 1930s/40s Hollywood Cafe offered 30 cent lunches and an on-site palmist.

Vancouverites / Downtown

Talking Staff Meals, Good Books and Perfect Days Off With Chef Bobby Milheron

The executive chef of Yaletown's Homer Street Cafe & Bar answers several questions about his work and life.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina's famous queue...plus you don't have to share.

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Stupidity Killing Bars and Surrendering Vancouver to Selfish Supercar Drivers

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds plays a game of bingo in our increasingly dystopian hellworld.

Intelligence Briefs

On Dinner for Rich People, Tiki Time Bombs and All the Patio Heaters in the World

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds doughnut-style bannock and fewer people Instagramming food.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

New Wines-To-Go Program at Nightingale Features Rare Finds and Great Value

Community News / Downtown

Support Local, Save and Savour With Hawksworth

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Announces Award-Winning Katie Ingram as New General Manager

Community News / Downtown

Gyoza Bar Launches New Japanese Sorbet Bar Treats