Railtown Catering’s Turkey To-Go Packages Set to Return for Thanksgiving

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering is making the holidays all the easier with its famous Turkey To-Go packages available this Thanksgiving. These much-loved packages have become a part of many family traditions throughout the city, and are back for the seventh year in a row. The heat-and-serve packages will be available for pickup and delivery through October 10-12.

Set the table and forget the rest; these chef-curated packages will satisfy all the holiday cravings. Featuring a fragrant and tender to the bone Sage-Roasted Turkey complete with all the fixings, including Dried Apricot Chestnut and Brioche Bread Stuffing, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and an array of other traditional sides prepared to perfection. To finish, a house made pumpkin pie complete with piped Chantilly cream.

Menu
Sage-Roasted Turkey
Traditional Giblet Gravy
Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce
Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus, Sherry vinaigrette
Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing
Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
Buttered Carrots
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds
House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter
Classic Pumpkin Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package which includes a whole turkey feeds 8-10 for $339, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. As many will be celebrating smaller gatherings this year the team is offering a half package that feeds up to 5 for $239. For those with a particular favourite dish, there’s plenty of opportunities to add on additional sides. This year customers may also shop and order a selection of BC wines and craft beer to complete their meal. Those that reserve a package before Monday, September 28, will receive a $40.00 Railtown Cafe gift card. Both small and large package orders are applicable to receive the early bird incentive.

All orders must be placed by Wednesday, October 7, at 12:00pm. Packages will be available for pickup from the 397 Railtown Street location between 10:00am – 5:00pm, October 10, 11 and 12. Delivery is offered throughout the Lower Mainland for additional charge. Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available Sunday, October 11 and Monday, October 12, between 3:00pm –5:00pm, available for an additional $50 per package.

As with previous holiday packages, partial proceeds from packages sold will go directly to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable community members in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Orders may be placed online at https://railtowncatering.ca/product/thanksgiving-to-go/ or by calling 604-568-8811.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811
