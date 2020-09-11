Community News / North Vancouver

‘Polygon Podcast’ Meditates on New Exhibition as Art Gallery Resumes Saturday Tours

Portrait

Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Ghost Teen, 2009

The GOODS from Polygon Gallery

North Vancouver, BC | In the latest episode of The Polygon Podcast, curator Davide Quadrio is in conversation with curator and writer Farah Wardani about contemporary art in Asia and The Polygon’s current exhibition, Third Realm. Listen here.

Third Realm Tours | Every Saturday
The Polygon Gallery is pleased to announce the resumption of weekly gallery tours. Join us every Saturday at 2:00pm to gain unique insight into Third Realm in a physically distanced manner. Tours take approximately 45 minutes. No RSVP is required, but tours are first come first served, and space is limited.

Reminder: Members Only Event | A Talk With Third Realm’s Curator
This Saturday, September 12 at noon, Polygon Gallery Members are invited to join Third Realm curator Davide Quadrio online for an introduction to the exhibition. Davide is co-founder of the FarEastFarWest collection, a Shanghai-based organisation that commissions and acquires contemporary Asian artworks. BECOME A MEMBER

The Polygon Gallery’s new hours:
Thursday: 10am to 8pm
Friday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Wednesday: 10am to 5pm

About The Polygon Gallery | The Polygon Gallery is a vibrant art institution that inspires and provokes cultural insight through adventurous programming. The Gallery is committed to championing artists and cultivating engaged audiences. Its lens of inquiry creatively responds to shifting perceptions of the world, through the histories and evolving technologies of photography and related media. Operating as Presentation House Gallery for 40 years, the organization has produced over 300 exhibitions and numerous publications, earning a reputation as an adventurous public art institution. The Polygon’s innovative programming has featured a range of artworks from acclaimed Vancouver photographers and world-renowned artists to private collections and vernacular photography. Admission to The Polygon is always by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.

The Polygon Gallery
Neighbourhood: North Shore
101 Carrie Cates Court | 604-986-1351 | WEBSITE
‘Third Realm’ Group Show Opens at The Polygon Gallery on September 4th

