New Wines-To-Go Program at Nightingale Features Rare Finds and Great Value

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | We’re excited to launch a new takeout wine program at Nightingale offering a selection of exciting and exquisite varietals for you to enjoy at home. Our new Wine To-Go program currently features six hand-selected bottles hailing from France, Italy, Argentina, Portugal, and Austria. These wines offer great value and a range of styles to suit individual palates and preferences, carefully chosen to complement our cuisine. Our current favourite combo would have to be the new Braised pork cheek, wild mushrooms, polenta, kosho chimichurri ($24) paired with Dom Rafael’s 2016 Mouchão Tinto ($46) a delicious red wine from Portugal that blends local grape varietals to deliver lush blackberry notes with a long spicy finish. Tune in to Instagram every Wednesday for more top wine picks. Pre-order WTG online for pick up or through DoorDash for delivery.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11:30am – 10:00pm. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.