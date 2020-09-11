Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ Reopens for Dine-In Guests, Now With Full Table Service

Vancouver, BC | Hundy is once again open for dine-in guests! Located in the back of Their There Hundy will open its doors for dine-in guests Thursday – Sunday nights from 5:00pm – 9:00pm (we will still be open for delivery, take away and patio dining Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

We will now be offering full table service as we move away from our regular counter service operation for seated guests. Hundy features a focused list of rotating local craft beers as well as a new natural wine program available for both dine in and take away.

If you are looking for take-out or delivery we still got you! Please find ordering links below. See you soon!

DINE-IN OPEN THURSDAY – SUNDAY | 5:00pm -9:00pm
ORDER TAKEAWAY | ORDER DELIVERY

Hundy
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
