Gyoza Bar Launches New Japanese Sorbet Bar Treats

Vancouver, BC | Dessert is always a good idea! Downtown Vancouver’s Gyoza Bar (622 West Pender Street) is squeezing in every last ounce of summer with the launch of a new citrus dessert series on Friday, September 11, 2020, featuring Japanese-style Aburi Sorbet Bars. Created by sister restaurant Miku’s pastry chef Kiko Nakata, in collaboration with Gyoza Bar’s head chef Woojin Kim, the refreshing frozen bars are an ode to her childhood in Japan, where ice treats like popsicles were a favourite way to cool down.

“The dishes at Gyoza Bar are full of hearty, comfort food, especially the delicious katsu items from the Marukatsu Pop-up,” says Nakata. “Woojin and I agreed we wanted to focus on refreshing Asian flavours, especially citrus. The bright and fresh flavours of the sorbet bars will provide a nice contrast to the palate, making it the perfect way to end the meal.” The first flavour in the rotating sorbet bars series is Fresh Mandarin ($2.95 each); Nakata uses fresh mandarin juice to bring out the citrus’ vibrant, tangy taste. The seasonal sorbet is freshly made and dipped in Cacao Barry White Satin white chocolate, creating a delicate, creamy chocolate shell to pair with the zesty citrus. It is topped with crispy orange pearls for that extra whimsical touch. The Aburi Sorbet Bars are also vegetarian-friendly. Planned future flavours include yuzu and lemon shiso. Each sorbet bar is compact and great for snacking on its own as well. Sorbet bars are available for both dine-in or on-the-go take-out.

“I love how these sorbet bars are both fun and sophisticated simultaneously,” adds Nakata. “Definitely a nostalgic childhood treat elevated by unique flavours.”

For more information and the full menu, please visit https://gyozabar.ca/aburi-sorbet-bars/.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants’ Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, TORA, and the new Aburi Hana in Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi-style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo has never settled for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago, by innovating traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo set out to introduce this fresh style of Aburi cuisine to the world. Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of ‘Ningenmi.’ Translated as ‘the human flavour,’ Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer to a person with outstanding qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading Ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.

“I don’t just want to create just a business; I want to create a culture and community.” – Seigo Nakamura.

