Calabash Bistro to Cook Up Outdoor Brunch at The Keefer Yard in Chinatown This Weekend

Take note that this Saturday and Sunday, the Caribbean-inspired Calabash Bistro will be cooking up some tasty things at The Keefer Bar’s next door yard from 11am – 5pm, weather permitting (menu below). Attendees can also expect live music with Mark Woodyard on Saturday and Phil Bo on Sunday from 12pm-4pm (at a reduced level of volume to allow for conversations). In addition to the great food and music, there will also be Espresso Martini Slushies, freshly squeezed OJ Mimosas, Bloody Caesars, and the rest of the Yard’s cocktail menu. Oh, and lots of mini putt!