PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

For this week’s edition of Throwback Thursday we go back exactly ten years to the controlled mayhem that was the launch of one of Vancouver’s best restaurants, L’Abattoir.

I was able to get these behind-the-scenes shots because I’d been documenting the restaurant’s construction for months and participating in the front of house training process. That first night (and for many nights to follow) I would work the pass as an expo, running plates out to tables and taking a few photos here and there. Despite it being a full decade since the frantic day and night shown in the photos below, chef Lee Cooper’s West Coast-meets-French restaurant on Carrall Street still looks and feels as fresh as it did back then. Many of the faces have changed, but it remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.