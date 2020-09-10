Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s Old Bird Launches New Potstickers, Lunch Specials and More

Portrait

The GOODS from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | In September, Old Bird invites Vancouverites to enjoy the last bits of summer with the launch of Double Happiness – a lunch for two special between 11am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You can choose two snacks, one plate of potstickers and one share plate for $35 (value up to $56), and a variety of $6 beers. Find the menu at OldBird.ca.

Our beloved, handmade potstickers have gotten a top to bottom revamp. Come try them out and if you love them as much as we do, take a bag of frozen dumplings with you to make at home! Also, inspired by the classic and deadly Zombie cocktail, let us welcome the newest member of our cocktail family:

Necromancer | OB gin blend, Cointreau, lemon, passion fruit, saffron and perhaps other life giving spices.

Raise the dead…or just the glass!

With the addition of its new curb-side patio, Old Bird has re-configured its space to accommodate all current social distancing requirements and will adhere to all safety precautions. We encourage our guests to book ahead via OldBird.ca, but walk-ins are always welcomed!

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
