JJ Bean Coffee Is on the Hunt for Baristas and Bakers

The Goods from JJ Bean

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Coffee is hiring baristas and bakers for our cafés. No experience required: we train and promote from within. We look for keen, motivated learners who love people and coffee and bring a positive attitude to each day. An open/flexible availability is valuable. You can apply or learn more at https://jjbeancoffee.com/careers.

Working at JJ Bean Coffee | JJ Bean exists to honour people through great coffee, service, food, and spaces. We believe that everyone who takes part in the journey of coffee—from farmers to baristas—deserves to be fairly rewarded for their work. We are committed to compensating our staff well above industry standards. Our “levels” system gives all of our café staff the opportunity to increase their wages as they improve their technical skills and knowledge of coffee and baking.

In addition to hourly wages, we offer quarterly bonuses, medical benefits, and generous staff discounts. After one year of employment, all employees are eligible for a wellness plan that enables them to pay for fitness, education, and general wellness courses. Also after one year employees are eligible to buy into the company as shareholders.

In 2018, we were certified by Inspired Workplace. Our employees feel overwhelmingly safe and respected, believe very strongly in our values and products, and strongly recommend JJ Bean as a workplace to others.