Flourist Flourishes With New Online Grocery Market

Vancouver, BC | When COVID-19 forced Flourist to close the doors of its Commercial St. brick-and-mortar location, the artisan flour mill and bakery launched an online market featuring its freshly milled flour, sourdough bread and baked goods as well as local produce and grocery items. Today, after nearly six months and 15,000 orders, Flourist announced the market is here to stay.

“The pandemic has shown us Flourist is well-positioned to meet the strong demand for a curated, trustworthy, traceable and fresh assortment of local foods,” said Flourist co-founder Janna Bishop.

“We launched the online market because a global health crisis forced us to pivot, but it has truly expanded our ability to deliver on our commitment to bringing traceable, transparent, high quality food to our customers— so we decided to make it a permanent part of the business,” she added.

All the products Flourist customers have come to know and love are available online, including freshly milled flour, sourdough breads and buns, pizza dough, a wide range of baked goods like cookies and cinnamon buns, grain salads, hummus, and a variety of house-made grocery items like veggie burgers and condiments.

The launch of the online market has also allowed Flourist to carry a selection of local, artisan cheeses, and farmers market quality produce that is grown in B.C.

“As the COVID-19 lockdown set in, we were blown away by the intense demand for our fresh flour, but also for the expanded assortment of fresh produce, dairy and other items we would not have sold in the physical store,” said Bishop.

Customers must pre-order at bakery.flourist.com. Orders are available for next-day pick-up or delivery to select Lower Mainland locations. This format allows for orders to be delivered at peak freshness with almost no waste.

Orders placed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day are freshly prepared for pick-up or delivery the following day. Delivery is free, with no minimum purchase, within Flourist’s delivery zone: Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

In addition to food items, Flourist has a niche assortment of bread baking and general kitchen accessories, including the popular Linen Bread Bag and handmade pasta making tools. New items are added to Flourist’s online store every Saturday, including a weekly, specialty sourdough loaf.

While the Commercial St. location (3433 Commercial St.) remains closed for dine-in service, coffee and a limited supply of pastries are available for sale at the door 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information, please visit www.flourist.com.

ABOUT FLOURIST | The first fully traceable grain, beans, and flour company, Flourist provides premium dry goods and fresh, stone-milled flours and offers an alternative to the highly processed and rancid flours commonly found on grocery store shelves and in the bulk bins of mystery beans and grains of unknown origins. Flourist is guided by three key principles: working exclusively with Canadian family farms to showcase the high-quality crops produced by family farmers; ensuring all products are fresh, and committing to 100 percent transparency in a category that is otherwise dominated by opaque supply chains and mysterious origins. At its core, Flourist connects people with the sources of their food and every product to the farmers who grow them.

Flourist Now Delivering to North Shore, 7 Days a Week

Tea and Two Slices

On Stupidity Killing Bars and Surrendering Vancouver to Selfish Supercar Drivers

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds plays a game of bingo in our increasingly dystopian hellworld.

Intelligence Briefs

On Dinner for Rich People, Tiki Time Bombs and All the Patio Heaters in the World

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds doughnut-style bannock and fewer people Instagramming food.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in a City Full of Sociopaths and Allowing Hate to Masquerade as Religion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr imagines affordable housing in Trump Tower an an end to wellness checks.

