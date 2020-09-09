Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Several Front of House Positions Open at AnnaLena

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning AnnaLena restaurant is looking for an experienced Server to join the team, as well as a Jr Server / Jr Bartender / Server’s Assistant.

Our ideal candidates for a Server should have previous hospitality experience including confident knowledge in wine, and spirits.

For our junior position, we are looking for candidates who are eager to learn and take their first or next steps in their hospitality careers, no experience required!

If you would like to chat with us about the position, please respond to this post in confidence to info [at] annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We’re looking forward to meeting you.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Several Front of House Positions Open at AnnaLena
AnnaLena Pairs With Rigour & Whimsy to Create Single Vineyard ‘Goldie’ Viognier

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Cool Things We Want / Kitsilano

One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It

I'm not certain which of Maenam's 100+ recipes I'm going to try and tackle first, but I expect to be both challenged and rewarded.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in a City Full of Sociopaths and Allowing Hate to Masquerade as Religion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr imagines affordable housing in Trump Tower an an end to wellness checks.

Intelligence Briefs

On Dinner for Rich People, Tiki Time Bombs and All the Patio Heaters in the World

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds doughnut-style bannock and fewer people Instagramming food.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Previous
Visualizing the Dangerous Ingredients and Circumstances of Beirut’s Massive Port Explosion
Next
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

A-OK Commissary Has Several Positions Open

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Settlement Brewing on Hunt for Part-Time Brewer / Cellar-Person

Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto on Hunt for General Manager