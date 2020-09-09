Several Front of House Positions Open at AnnaLena

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning AnnaLena restaurant is looking for an experienced Server to join the team, as well as a Jr Server / Jr Bartender / Server’s Assistant.

Our ideal candidates for a Server should have previous hospitality experience including confident knowledge in wine, and spirits.

For our junior position, we are looking for candidates who are eager to learn and take their first or next steps in their hospitality careers, no experience required!

If you would like to chat with us about the position, please respond to this post in confidence to info [at] annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We’re looking forward to meeting you.