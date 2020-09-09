FROM THE COLLECTION // Why a Museum Director Really Loves This Mask by Dempsey Bob

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

For the inaugural edition of this new column, we asked Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator at The Audain Art Museum in Whistler, to share a museum pieces that really spoke to him. In response, he singled out Dempsey Bob’s 2011 Northern Eagles Transformation Mask, which is made of yellow cedar and acrylic paint…

“This is among my favourite contemporary carvings in the Museum’s Permanent Collection, as its smooth undulating surface demonstrates Dempsey’s incredible ability to transform a block of wood into a brilliant work of art. Such an oversized mask with both human and bird facial qualities also underlines the artist’s knowledge of ancient Tahltan and Tlingit stories featuring supernatural transformations that I think are central to a better understanding of First Nations environmental values.”